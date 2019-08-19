Suspected mass shootings averted after arrests

NEW YORK (ABC News) – Authorities made arrests over the weekend of men accused of threatening to carry out mass shootings. This happened days after a Connecticut man expressed interest in committing a mass shooting on Facebook.

James Reardon Jr. made his first court appearance in Youngstown, Ohio Monday. Police say the 20-year-old posted a video online of him firing a semi-automatic weapon, sirens blaring in the background with the caption reading, “Police identify shooter of Youngstown Jewish Family Center as local white nationalist.”

This weekend, the FBI raiding Reardon’s house where they say they found a large collection of semi-automatic rifles, dozens of rounds of ammunition, a gas mask and bulletproof armor.

In an affidavit, police also claimed Reardon attended the deadly 2017 Charlottesville Unite the Right rally, discovering he spoke to National Geographic about his beliefs.

Reardon’s arrest came the same day as an arrest in Daytona Beach, Florida which was recorded on bodycam video.

Another man police say threatened a mass shooting, Tristan Wix, was taken into custody after he allegedly sent a series of disturbing text messages to an ex-girlfriend.

Police said that an ex-girlfriend alerted them to the texts. In one, the 25-year-old allegedly writing he wanted to “break a world record for longest confirmed kill ever.”

There was yet one more arrest as authorities in Norwalk, Connecticut said Brandon Wagshol of Connecticut expressed interest in committing a mass shooting on Facebook. Officials seized weapons, ammunition and body armor from his home last week.

There is also Richard Clayton of Florida who was arrested last week after posting on his Facebook “three more days of probation left then I get my AR-15 back. Don’t go to Walmart next week.”

The FBI put out an alert the day after the massacres in El Paso and Dayton warning and urging the public to be especially aware of potential copycats.