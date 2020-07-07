Supreme Court rules its legal to punish “faithless” Electoral College members

WASHINGTON, D.C. (ABC) – The Supreme Court issued a unanimous ruling in an important case regarding the Electoral College on Monday.

The court ruled that it is legal for states to punish Electoral College members who fail to fulfill a pledge to vote for a state’s popular vote winner in presidential elections.

Justice Elena Kagen wrote the court’s decision.

She wrote that states can tell electors “They have no ground for reversing the vote of millions of its citizens. That a direction accords with the constitution, as well as with the trust of a nation that here, we the people, rule.”

Ten of the nation’s 538 presidential electors went rogue in 2016, attempting to vote for someone other than their pledged candidate.

The issue came before the high court after three Hillary Clinton electors filed lawsuits.

Thirty-two states and the District of Columbia have laws intended to discourage so-called “faithless electors”.