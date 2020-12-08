Supreme Court rejects Republican bid to reverse certification of Biden victory in Pennsylvania

FILE – In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo the Supreme Court is seen in Washington. The Supreme Court on Wednesday, Dec. 2, struggled with whether to require new trials for potentially thousands of prisoners in Louisiana and Oregon who were convicted by non-unanimous juries before the court barred the practice last year. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court has rejected Republicans’ last-gasp bid to reverse Pennsylvania’s certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the electoral battleground.

The court without comment Tuesday refused to call into question the certification process in Pennsylvania.

Gov. Tom Wolf already has certified Biden’s victory and the state’s 20 electors are to meet on Dec. 14 to cast their votes for Biden.

Biden won 306 electoral votes, so even if Pennsylvania’s results had been in doubt, he still would have more than the 270 electoral votes needed to become president.