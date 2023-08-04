BISMARCK, N.D. (KCAU) — The North Dakota Public Service Commission (PSC) has denied the Summit Carbon Pipeline project a siting permit.

In a Friday release, PSC said that they will not be giving Summit Carbon Solutions a permit to build their pipeline in the state of North Dakota. The pipeline would extend through Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, and North Dakota.

Summit filed the application in 2022 to build a 320-mile-long carbon dioxide pipeline through the state. The pipeline would go through parts of Burleigh, Cass, Dickey, Emmons, Logan, McIntosh, Morton, Oliver, Richland, and Sargent Counties.

Public hearings were held so the public could give testimonies about the pipeline. The release stated that some testimonies said that the project would cause adverse effects on the value of their property and any development projects.

The release also highlighted another set of testimonies from landowners saying they contacted Summit with reroute requests and never received any sort of response.

After hearing testimonies from landowners, PSC said that they felt that Summit had not taken steps to address outstanding legitimate impacts and concerns expressed by landowners and demonstrated why a reroute is not feasible. PSC is also requesting additional information on other issues that came up during the hearings.

You can read the full press release below.