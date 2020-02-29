Stores prepare for cleaning product shortages

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The coronavirus fears have sparked a mad dash for cleaning products.

Retailers like CVS and Walgreens have said they’ve noticed an increase in demand for hand sanitizer, cleaning wipes, and face masks.

The demand for these products is so great that officials at CVS are worried there will be a shortage.

Bath and Body Works said they are also seeing a spike in demand for hand sanitizer.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the best way to combat the coronavirus is by washing your hands thoroughly with soap and water.