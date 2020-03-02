Stepmother arrested in Colorado disappearance of 11-year-old

National News

by: Dara Bitler (KDVR)

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A family spokesperson said the stepmother of an 11-year-old boy who disappeared more than a month ago, was arrested.

The family spokesperson said Leticia Stauch was arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina facing charges of first-degree murder.

Leticia said she last saw Gannon Stauch, 11, between 3:15 and 4 p.m. on Jan. 27 heading to a friend’s home in their suburban El Paso County neighborhood.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said there will be a press conference at noon, Monday in Colorado Springs to make a “major announcement.”

