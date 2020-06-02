SpaceX Crew Dragon docks, brings ‘new car smell’

A “new car smell.” That’s how those aboard the international space station are describing the arrival of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft.

With test pilots Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken poised to take over manual control if necessary, the SpaceX Dragon capsule pulled up to the station and docked automatically, no assistance needed.

The hatches swung open a few hours later, and the two Dragon riders floated into the orbiting lab and embraced the three station residents.

“And the thing that really stood out to both of us and we mentioned it as soon as we docked is we didn’t feel the docking. It was just so smooth and then we were docked, which in shuttle you felt a little bit of a jolt nothing real heavy but you felt it,” Doug Hurley said.

There’s still no officialword how long Hurley and Behnken will remain in orbit. The Crew Dragon is certified for up to four months in space.

Latest Stories