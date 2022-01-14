ST. LOUIS – Snow will be falling across the Midwest Friday and that has Southwest Airlines issuing a travel advisory ahead of the potential weather.

The airline says based on the forecast, service for the following cities could be disrupted on Jan. 14- Jan. 15:

Des Moines, IA (DSM)

Kansas City, MO (MCI)

Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN (MSP)

Omaha, NE (OMA)

St. Louis, MO (STL)

Customers with reservations to/from/through these cities may rebook in the original class of service or travel standby (within 14 days of their original date of travel between the original city-pairs and in accordance with our accommodation procedures) without paying any additional charge.

Customers who purchased their itinerary via Southwest.com or our mobile app are eligible to reschedule their travel plans online or from their mobile device.

Customers who did not purchase a ticket via Southwest.com can call 1-800-435-9792 to speak with a Customer Representative.

Customers in the U.S. scheduled to travel internationally must call 1-800-435-9792 to speak with a Customer Representative for assistance with rebooking.