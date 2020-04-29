South Dakota man stopped in Oregon with $230K, arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a South Dakota man was arrested on suspicion of money laundering after police found more than $200,000 in his vehicle in southern Oregon.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports an Oregon State Police sergeant pulled over Drew Miller Monday on traffic violations on Oregon 66 near Keno.

Police say the sergeant saw undescribed “signs of criminal activity,” in the Dodge Caravan, a search was done, and $236,090 was found in vacuum-sealed bags.

Police say the 27-year-old Sioux Falls man is being held in the Klamath County Jail.

It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment for him.

