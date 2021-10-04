South Dakota Guard deployed to help at US southern border

A Border Patrol agent escorts one of three migrants who had managed to evade Mexican National Guard and cross the Rio Grande onto U.S. territory toward a waiting patrol car, in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Under a new U.S. policy that went into effect Tuesday, it was not clear whether the migrants would still be able to submit a claim for asylum after reaching U.S. soil and surrendering to Border Patrol. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Dozens of National Guard members from South Dakota will answer a call from the Pentagon to help at the country’s southern border.

One-hundred-twenty-five members of the 1742nd Transportation Company will be deployed for 9 to 12 months.

Gov. Kristi Noem, Sens. John Thune and Mike Round and Rep. Dusty Johnson were on hand for an activation ceremony Sunday at the University of Sioux Fall.

Thune says the soldiers will try to reinforce the border and establish some order and stability in a humanitarian way.

In July, Noem sent 50 South Dakota soldiers to the border following Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s request for help.