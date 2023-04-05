BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KTVI) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirms there are some deaths and injuries after a tornado struck some areas south of the St. Louis region Wednesday morning.

MSHP was not able to confirm how many people have died or were hurt from the tornado. Rescue and search operations continue Wednesday in Bollinger County.

FOX 2’s Chris Higgins has been following the situation closely and shared many photos of damages from Glenallen, one community of Bollinger County.

An intense storm system made way overnight in Bollinger County and other counties a little closer to Cape Girardeau. Tornadoes were warned in the 3 a.m. hour.

FOX 2’s debris tracker showed various impacts in Bollinger County, particularly in the Glenallen and Grassy communities near Marble Hill. Initial reports and observations show extensive damages to homes, trees and other property.

The National Weather Service has confirmed the storm system as a tornado based on radar data. FOX 2 is awaiting information on this specific twister’s path and intensity.

Several first responders and law enforcement agencies have responded to the village of Glenallen for search and rescue assistance. Because of the darkness to start the morning and debris all around the roads, there were some delays to operations this morning.

A team of firefighters from Herculaneum and Festus plan to travel down south to help first responders with the situation, according to a Facebook post.

Storm threats continue for southern Missouri and much of the St. Louis region heading into Wednesday afternoon. High winds, hail and thunderstorms are all possibilities. Some counties in southern Missouri remain under a tornado watch.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.