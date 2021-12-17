SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Fake prescription pills filled with deadly opioids are now a click away and claiming tens of thousands of lives, according to a warning from the DEA.

The DEA put out this warning after seizing a record amount of Fentanyl this year.

“Social media companies have not done nearly enough to address these problems,”

There’s a bipartisan push in Congress to hold social media companies accountable for user posts.

Some organizations are lobbying for a national database for drug and substance abuse.