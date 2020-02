(CNN) – Have your kids ever been bullied online?

There’s an app for that, sort of.

Snapchat rolled out a new feature called “Here for You.”

It populates self-help information when users search for topics like anxiety, depression, and bullying.

Users can also connect with mental health experts through the app.

Snapchat is one of the most extremely popular apps among teens.

But more than half of kids and teens said they’ve been victims of cyberbullying.