Sled dog driver delivers groceries, medical supplies in Maine

PORTLAND, Me. (WMTW/CNN) – One woman with a sled and a pack of dogs is helping out in some parts of Maine where a thick blanket of snow has made it even tougher for people to get out and buy groceries.

“We hit the grocery store first and pick up everything we need, just so that we have all of that already and don’t have to go back to the store. And then we just make stops along the way, giving the dogs breaks in between,” Hannah Lucas said.

Lucas, along with her 12 dogs, travel 50 to 75 miles a day to deliver groceries and medical supplies to the elderly people and others who are vulnerable to the novel coronavirus.

“They’re really thankful,” Lucas said. “And they are so excited to see me and the dogs, whenever I show up with the groceries.”

Lucas has raced in the Can-Am Crown sled dog race the past two years and her generosity is also a good workout for her team.

“They are really conditioned dogs. They’re used to having 300 pounds total in the sled,” she said. “So, the bags of groceries don’t really compare to the bags of sand I use to train them before the racing season starts.”

Lucas has been making grocery trips for about three weeks now. Her fiance and another kennel helper aid her with the deliveries. She says she got the idea by seeing people who may be susceptible to the virus come into the convenience store where she works to buy supplies.

“I don’t think I would have seen myself doing this, but things are changing really fast, and I just want to be able to help mitigate, make things a little easier for people,” she said.

Lucas says she’ll keep delivering as long as there is snow on the ground. She’s hoping that will be near the end of April.

