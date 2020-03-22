Kentucky Senator Rand Paul tests positive for coronavirus

In this image from video, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., speaks on the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (Senate Television via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky is the first U.S. senator to test positive for the coronavirus.

That’s according to a tweet from the senator, who is a top ally of President Donald Trump.

He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time. Ten days ago, our D.C. office began operating remotely, hence virtually no staff has had contact with Senator Rand Paul. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2020

The senator is “feeling fine,” the tweet said. He is “asymptomatic,” and in quarantine.

He was not aware “of any direct contact with any infected person,” the tweet said.

The second tweet said that none of Senator Paul’s staff has had contact with him.

This comes shortly after the nation’s capital announced its second death to coronavirus.