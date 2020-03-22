Kentucky Senator Rand Paul tests positive for coronavirus

In this image from video, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., speaks on the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (Senate Television via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky is the first U.S. senator to test positive for the coronavirus.

That’s according to a tweet from the senator, who is a top ally of President Donald Trump.

The senator is “feeling fine,” the tweet said. He is “asymptomatic,” and in quarantine.

He was not aware “of any direct contact with any infected person,” the tweet said.

The second tweet said that none of Senator Paul’s staff has had contact with him.

This comes shortly after the nation’s capital announced its second death to coronavirus.

