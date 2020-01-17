Closings
Senator Grassley presides over Senate impeachment trial

News

WASHINGTON (KCAU) – The President is the focus of other business in the Senate, as it takes over the impeachment process with an Iowa lawmaker presiding over the historic event.

Senator Chuck Grassley is serving as Senate President Pro-Tempore for the trial.

On Thursday afternoon, he accepted the Articles of Impeachment and swore in Chief Justice John Roberts of the Supreme Court as presiding officer.

All 100 Senators were sworn in as jurors, including Iowa Senator Joni Ernst.

The impeachment trial is expected to last three weeks if no witnesses are asked to testify.

