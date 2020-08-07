Sen. Thune at odds with President Trump on White House acceptance speech

Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., questions Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Charles Rettig at a Senate Finance Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 30, 2020, on the 2020 filing season and COVID-19 recovery. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. John Thune, of South Dakota, is at odds with President Donald Trump on whether the president’s nomination acceptance speech during the Republican National Convention should be delivered from the White House.

The president recently said he was considering the possibility.

But using the Rose Garden, the Executive Mansion or even the Oval Office as the backdrop for his speech capping the August 24-27 convention would mark an unprecedented use of federal property for partisan political purposes.

Sen. Thune, the No. 2 Republican in the Senate, says anything done “on federal property would seem to be problematic.”

