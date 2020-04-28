Second round of Paycheck Protection Protection loans plagued by technical issues

WASHINGTON (ABC News) – The race is on for many small businesses across the country and in Siouxland who are looking to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) but the application site for the program that offers funding to keep employees on the job is now plagued by technical issues as states are starting to turn their economies back on.

The new round of government funding, $310 billion that’s poured into the PPP for small businesses, got off to a rocky start.

The online loan application process was plagued with technical issues and there’s already a massive backlog after the first round of funding ran out in just 13 days. Several publicly traded companies accessed those funds, which left small businesses without any aid and this second PPP was supposed to fix that.

In California, Joe Field, a comic book store owner, has been trying to get a loan for weeks.

“The funding is going to help pay for some of the expenses we’ve incurred through this. But it’s not going to get anywhere close to paying all of the losses we’ve incurred,” Field said.

The PPP is a part of a renewed push to re-open America that’s coming straight from the President.

“There is a hunger for getting our country back, and it is happening,” said President Trump.

A growing number of states are taking the President’s advice by trying to get businesses and employees back to work.

“We’re working diligently to get South Carolina back to work to take us to where we were before and beyond. But we must do so safely,” said South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.

Even though some companies are legally able to open, they are choosing not to.

“We don’t feel safe, and number one is safety,” said Suzanne Vizethann, a business owner.

American, United, and Delta are now mandating masks for flight attendants and Jet Blue taking it a step further by also requiring masks for customers during travel.

Also, some United auto workers are returning to work Monday at some Ford and GM plants with new safety protocols in place that includes temperature checks and social distancing while work has been idled since mid-March due to COVID-19 concerns.