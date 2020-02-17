Searchers recover bodies of two killed in Colorado avalanche

VAIL, Colo. (AP) — Searchers have recovered the bodies of two Colorado men who died in a weekend avalanche in Colorado.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says three men were riding snowbikes late Saturday afternoon when they were caught in the slide about 10 miles north of Vail.

One man was able to dig himself out and call for help. The other men were carried into a gully at the bottom of a drainage area, avalanche debris piled up deeply and they were fully buried.

Television station KCNC-TV says the avalanche center reports the bodies were recovered on Sunday.

The victims were identified as Dillon Block, 28, and Cesar Almanza-Hernandez, 30, both of Gypsum.

