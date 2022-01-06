SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – On January 6, 2021, rioters made their way into the nation’s Capitol to protest the 2020 election results.

Now, a year later, South Dakota, Iowa, and Nebraska lawmakers have released statements regarding the anniversary of the attack on Capitol Hill.

Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa

Jan 6 was a difficult day for those of us who work in the US Capitol & the entire country I was there &experienced it firsthand I believe we need to focus on issues that bring our country together not tear us apart Lots of work 2do — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) January 6, 2022

Rep. Randy Feenstra of Iowa’s Fourth Congressional District

“The strength of our Republic is found in the resolve of our people and the durability of our institutions. Today is not a day for partisan bickering or finger pointing. Rather, today should serve as a reminder that, like in communities all across Iowa, we are not defined by our political disagreements but by our common bonds of faith, family, community and country. My focus in Congress has, and will continue to be, on the issues that preserve and protect our great nation for future generations.” Iowa (R) House Representative Randy Feenstra

Rep. Cindy Axne of Iowa’s Third Congressional District

One year ago, hundreds of armed and incited American beat police officers, ransacked the seat of our democracy, and snapped our country’s 230-year record of peaceful transfers of power.



Remembering this dark day is the duty of every American, but remembering is not enough. https://t.co/nNr8t6vNRy — Rep. Cindy Axne (@RepCindyAxne) January 6, 2022

Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska’s Second Congressional District

A statement released by Rep. Bacon’s office stated that the combat veteran can not easily shake the image of the angry mob of supporters of President Donald Trump storming his place of work last January.

Read his statement below.

“They didn’t have a right to break in and do what they did. Let’s rein this back in.” Nebraska (R) House Representative Don Bacon

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem

We all condemned the events at the Capitol. What we are seeing now is a disgusting attempt to further divide us by a failed President for the purpose of drawing attention away from his failures and gin up support to radically change election laws that have served us since 1887. — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) January 6, 2022

Sen. John Thune of South Dakota

My statement on the anniversary of the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/S2HBtKV861 — Senator John Thune (@SenJohnThune) January 6, 2022

Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota

"We could hear the windows breaking outside. We could hear people yelling…That was a day that we never want to see again."



Republican @SenatorRounds discusses his experience during the Capitol attack. https://t.co/VshnEhGqWa pic.twitter.com/VOClsZFwa2 — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) January 6, 2022

Rep. Dusty Johnson of South Dakota