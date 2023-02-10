(WXIN) — If you were a victim of a scam and paid money through MoneyGram, you may be getting your money back.

On Friday, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced that refund checks worth over $115 million are on their way to almost 39,000 people whose claims were approved.

The checks come after MoneyGram made a $125 million settlement with the FTC in 2018 to resolve allegations that it failed to meet agreements to crack down on consumer fraud involving money transfers.

In 2021, people who paid money through MoneyGram between January 1, 2013 and December 31, 2017 were eligible to file claims in the case. Now, the claims administrator is sending out the checks.

“This distribution of $115.8 million to nearly 40,000 victims—each of whom is being fully compensated for their losses—demonstrates the Department of Justice’s continued commitment to making victims whole,” said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “This is an example of how the Department will use every tool at its disposal, including in corporate criminal matters, to provide justice to victims.”

The FTC said the checks will say USPIS MoneyGram Remission Administrator and are drawn on Huntington National Bank. If someone says they can get you a refund if you pay them or give account information, that’s a scam.

For more information about the case and refunds, visit ftc.gov/moneygram. And if you filed a claim but don’t get a check, or if you have other questions about the refund process, contact Gilardi & Co. at moneygramremission.com.

If you think you paid a scammer, contact the wire transfer company. The FTC said you should tell them it was a fraudulent transfer. Ask them to reverse the wire transfer and give you your money back.