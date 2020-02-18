Ryan Newman awake, speaking after horrific Daytona 500 crash

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Track personnel arrive to help Ryan Newman (6) after he flipped his car on the final lap in front of the grandstands during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is awake and speaking with family and doctors a day after his horrific crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500.

Roush Fenway Racing released an update on its driver about 20 hours after Newman’s car slammed into the wall at nearly 200 mph, flipped, got T-boned by another car, flipped several more times and skidded to a halt in flames.

Everyone watching feared the worst Monday night and had to wait nearly two hours to learn that Newman’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The latest update was more good news for the 42-year driver and 2008 Daytona 500 champion. 

  • Ryan Newman (6) goes airborne as Corey LaJoie (32) crashes in to him on the final lap of the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Sunday’s race was postponed because of rain. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
  • Ryan Newman slides down the track after he was involved in a crash on the final lap of the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Sunday’s race was postponed because of rain. (AP Photo/David Graham)
  • Rescue workers arrive to check on Ryan Newman after he was involved in a wreck on the last lap of the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Sunday’s race was postponed because of rain. (AP Photo/David Graham)
  • Rescue workers remove Ryan Newman from his car after he was involved in a wreck on the last lap of the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/David Graham)
  • Ryan Newman is removed from his race car after crashing during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/David Graham)
  • Race fans wait outside the emergency room of Halifax Health Medical Center where Ryan Newman was taken after he was involved in a crash during the final lap of the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Sports

More High School Sports

College Sports

More High School Sports

Iowa Hawkeyes

More Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa State Cyclones

More Iowa State Cyclones

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories