RITZ Crackers, Ocean Spray, and rechargeable battery packs recalled

RITZ Cheese Cracker Sandwiches Family Size 21.6 oz. carton. Courtesy of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

(KCAU) – RITZ Cheese Crackers Sandwiches, Ocean Spray Pink Lite Cranberry Juice, and Dexter Industries Rechargeable Battery Packs have all been recalled.

RITZ Cheese Crackers Sandwiches

Mondelēz Global LLC announced on Friday that it made a voluntary recall of a limited quantity of RITZ Cheese Cracker Sandwiches Family Size, 21.6 oz. carton, product in the U.S.

The FDA said the reason for the recall is because the outer packaging said cheese variety when the individually-wrapped product inside of the package is peanut butter variety.

Consumers who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts are being asked to not eat the crackers.

The recall is being limited to the Family Size product with the Best When Used By Dates list below.

Product Description Retail UPC Best When Used By Dates RITZ Cheese Cracker Sandwiches Family Size (21.6 oz. carton) 0 44000 03826 7 18SEP20

20SEP20

28SEP20

29SEP20

30SEP20

01OCT20

02OCT20

(found on left side of carton)

For more information on the RITZ Cheese Cracker recall, click here.

Ocean Spray Pink Lite Cranberry Juice

Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. is recalling their 5.5 oz cans of Pink Lite Cranberry Juice drink in the U.S. because it may contain undeclared sulfites, that was mistakenly added by a contract manufacturer.

According to the FDA, sulfites are a common preservative that’s added to many food products, however, consumers who have a sensitivity to sulfites can run the risk of allergic reactions, if it’s consumed.

The company said no illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall is on boxes that contain six-pack of the 5.5 oz cans of Pink Lite Cranberry Juice with any of the following code information:

Lot: MH0030LPK4

Pack Case UPC: 03120003782 4

Can UPC: 03120003682 7

GTIN Case 0003120023682 1

GTIN Case 0003120024682 0

Best Before Date: 24JAN21

Dates of Distribution: 21FEB2020 through 16APR20

Those cans also have a best before date of January 24, 2021.

The company said consumers are asked to take a picture of the date on the bottom of the can and then destroy the product.

For more information on the recall and how to get a coupon replacement, click here.

Ocean Spray Pink Lite Cranberry Juice. Courtesy of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Dexter Industries Rechargeable Battery Packs

Dexter Industries is recalling about 2,400 of its Rechargeable Battery Packs because they’re short circuit, which causes them to overheat and posing a burn hazard to consumers.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (USCPSC) said the battery packs were sold on dexterindustries.com.

The company said they were sold individually and within Classroom Kits, GoPiGo, and BrickPi robotics bundles.

USCPSC said they’ve have received four reports of the rechargeable battery packs smoking and overheating with no injuries being reported.

The safety commission mentions that consumers should immediately stop using the battery packs and to contact Modular Robotics for a free replacement battery pack.

For more information on the Dexter Industries Rechargeable Battery Pack recall, click here.