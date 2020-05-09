Reuters report says J.C. Penney to file for bankruptcy protection, close about 200 stores

In this Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, photo the company logo on the building at the JCPenney store in Peabody, Mass. J.C. Penney Co. on Thursday, Aug. 15, reported a loss of $48 million in its fiscal second quarter. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

NEW YORK (KCAU) – J.C. Penney is preparing to file for bankruptcy protection as soon as next week, according to a Reuters report.

The report said the company has plans to permanently close about a quarter, or around 212, of its approximately 850 stores in the U.S.

The bankruptcy filing would top off the long decline for the 118-year-old company based out of Plano, Texas.

Reuters said that J.C. Penney has been struggling with a nearly $4 billion debt load and competition from e-commerce firms and discount brick-and-mortar retailers before the pandemic began.

Exclusive: J.C. Penney to file for bankruptcy as soon as next week, sources say https://t.co/ujGnMmtVL3 pic.twitter.com/4r6M8XTkD5 — Reuters (@Reuters) May 8, 2020

The company employs almost 85,000 people across all of its stores.

According to Reuters, the department store chain is in discussions with creditors for “a so-called debtor-in-possession loan to bolster its finances while navigates bankruptcy proceedings.”

J.C. Penney announced in March that it will furlough most of their store employees due to the pandemic.

Reuters mentions in the report that the company declined to comment.

For the full J.C. Penney bankruptcy protection report from Reuters, click here.