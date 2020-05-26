Retired Marine stands at attention for 24 hours to bring awareness to veteran suicide

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN/WJLA) – This Memorial Day, we remember our fallen military members. But a California man is taking it one step further. Retired U.S. Marine Staff Sergeant Tim Chambers stood at attention for 24 hours, all in an effort to bring awareness to veteran suicide.

On a concrete median, at the corner of Constitution Avenue and 23rd Street Northwest in Wasthington, D.C. stood retired Marine Staff Sergeant Tim Chambers.

Chambers’ wife Lorraine said her husband began the Memorial Day weekend tradition in 2002, saluting thousands of rolling thunder motorcyclists for hours on end.

This year, however, the 45-year-old San Diego County resident plans to stand for 24 hours straight, all to raise awareness about veteran suicide.

Chambers handpicked a music playlist for motivation. After all, he’s abstaining from water, food and bathroom breaks.

“Health, relationships, financial, those are the biggest things that contribute to suicide.” Sabrina Barella said.

Sabrina Barella helps run Chambers’ Charity, fittingly named “The Saluting Marine Cares.” It pays for veteran medical bills left uncovered by the VA.

Although thousands have streamed Chambers feat online, Robert Hall rode his shiny, blue motorcyle up from Fredericksburg to see it in person.

“I’ve known people whove served in Vietnam and even when they come back, they sometimes dont come back,” he said.

“This is something that he needs to do every year, and I support him for it. No matter what it takes, we get out here,” Lorraine said