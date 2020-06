New York (CNN Business/KCAU) As major brands struggle with their identities and the imagery they use, headlines of others following suit with changes continue to emerge.

Earlier this month, country bands Lady Antebellum and the Dixie Chicks have both dropped the historical references from their names. Quaker Oats is considering rebranding its Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben’s brands due to the African American brand imagery each uses.