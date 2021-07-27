Report: Joey Jordison, founding member of Slipknot, dead at 46

Drummer Joey Jordison of heavy metal band Slipknot performs on stage in concert at Acer Arena on October 26, 2008 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

Joey Jordison, Des Moines native and founding member of the band Slipknot, has died at the age of 46, Rolling Stone reports.

A representative for Jordison’s family told Rolling Stone that he died peacefully in his sleep. His family did not disclose a cause of death.

“Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow,” a statement from Jordison’s family reads. “To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart, and his love for all things family and music. The family of Joey have asked that friends, fans, and media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time.”

Jordison’s family plans to hold a private funeral service, according to Rolling Stone.

Jordison was the original drummer for the popular heavy metal band Slipknot, which he co-founded in Des Moines in 1995. He left Slipknot in 2013.

Jordison also played guitar in the band Murderdolls and drums in Scar the Martyr and Sinsaenum, his most recent band.

