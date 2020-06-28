The Latest: Mississippi House passes flag bill; Senate next

The Latest on protests over racial inequality (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi House has passed a bill to remove a Confederate battle emblem broadly condemned as racist from its 126-year-old state flag.

The House passed a bill 91-23 with broad bipartisan support, sending it to the Senate for more debate. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has said he will sign it.

The flag’s supporters resisted efforts to change it for decades, but rapid developments in recent weeks have changed dynamics on this issue in the tradition-bound state.

As protests against racial injustice recently spread across the U.S., including Mississippi, leaders from business, religion, education and sports have spoken forcefully against the state flag. They have urged legislators to ditch the banner for one that better reflects the diversity of a state with a 38% Black population.

The bill being considered Sunday will remove the current flag from state law as soon as Reeves signs it. A commission would design a new flag that cannot include the Confederate symbol and that must have the words “In God We Trust.” It would be put before voters, and if they rejected it, the commission would come up with a new design. In the meantime, Mississippi would not have a state flag.

3:15 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police in Kentucky say a suspect is in custody in the death of a man who was fatally shot amid a protest over the killing of Breonna Taylor.

Interim Louisville Police Chief Robert Schroeder says the suspect is hospitalized and being interviewed by homicide investigators.

The suspect’s name was not released, and no charges were immediately filed. The shooting occurred Saturday night at Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville. The Jefferson County coroner’s office identified the victim as 27-year-old Tyler Charles Gerth of Louisville.

—-

12:30 p.m.

WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence says he doesn’t want to say “Black Lives Matter” because he doesn’t agree with what he believes is the political message behind it.

Pence says he stands against racism and that George Floyd’s death was inexcusable, but that “all lives matter.”

He tells CBS: “What I see in the leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement is a political agenda of the radical left that would defund the police, that would tear down monuments, that would press a radical left agenda.”

Pence added that he cherishes “the progress that we have made toward a more perfect union for African Americans throughout our history.”

He said African American leaders have made clear to the Trump administration “they want law and order” and “peace in our streets.”

___

10 a.m.

BOSTON — Communities of color in Boston are disproportionately affected by evictions in the city, with some of the highest rates in Black communities, according to a new report released Sunday.

Seventy percent of market-rate eviction filings occur in neighborhoods where a majority of residents are people of color, though only about half of rental housing is in these neighborhoods, according to three years of data by MIT researchers and a housing justice organization. The problem has only been exasperated by the coronavirus, which saw a spike in eviction filings before the state issued a moratorium in April. Almost 80% of those suspended cases were in communities of color.

The racial disparity in Boston evictions is part of a nationwide trend and mirrors findings in cities across the country and in Washington state. Much of the research has found that the racial composition of a neighborhood is the most important factor in predicting neighborhood eviction rates, even more than poverty and other neighborhood characteristics.