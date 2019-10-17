Rep. Elijah Cummings, House Oversight Committee Chair, is dead at 68

WASHINGTON, D.C. (ABC News) – Rep. Elijah Cummings, the long-serving Democratic congressman who was deeply involved in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, has died at age 68.

Despite that, Trump tweeted his condolences and the White House lowered the flag to half-staff in his honor.

The flag was lowered at the Capitol as well — where Cummings had served since 1996, representing Maryland’s 7th Congressional District.

As chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, he had a prominent role in the ongoing impeachment inquiry. His committee has also been investigating other actions by the president, as well as Trump’s family.

His office announced that he passed away at approximately 2:45 a.m. Thursday at Johns Hopkins Hospital due to complications concerning longstanding health challenges.

He had an unspecified medical procedure on Sept. 19, causing him to miss one of his committee’s hearings. His office said at the end of September that they anticipated Cummings would be back at work when Congress returned to session.

At the time of the procedure, Cummings released the following statement through his office: “I was very disappointed to miss today’s hearing. Unfortunately, I’ve had to have a medical procedure, and my doctors expect me to be back in the office in a week or so. However, nobody should mistake my absence as a lack of commitment to D.C. to statehood or passage of H.R. 51.”

President Trump most recently sparred with Cummings over the summer, calling the lawmaker a racist and Baltimore a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

Cummings appeared on “This Week” on July 21, where he told ABC Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos there was “no doubt” that President Trump was a racist, following the president’s attacks on Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib, known as “The Squad.”

“I was beaten and all kinds of rocks and bottles thrown at me. And the interesting thing is that I heard the same kind of chant, ‘Go home, you don’t belong here.’ And they called us the N-word over and over and over again,” Cummings said, recalling racism he had faced in the past.

“What it does when Trump does these things, it brings up the same feelings that I had over 50 something years ago, and it’s very, very painful,” Cummings said. “It’s extremely divisive and I just don’t think this is becoming of the president of the United States of America, the leader of an entire world.”

In his tweeted condolences, the president said, “My warmest condolences to the family and many friends of Congressman Elijah Cummings. I got to see first hand the strength, passion and wisdom of this highly respected political leader. His work and voice on so many fronts will be very hard, if not impossible, to replace!”

Other tributes poured in from across the political spectrum.

We lost a giant today. Congressman Elijah Cummings was a fearless leader, a protector of democracy, and a fighter for the people of Maryland. Our world is dimmer without him in it. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 17, 2019

There was no stronger advocate and no better friend than Elijah Cummings. I am heartbroken for his wonderful family and staff—please pray for them.



I will miss him dearly. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) October 17, 2019

My statement on the passing of Congressman Elijah Cummings: pic.twitter.com/uSAmKQkH7W — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) October 17, 2019

We’ve lost a leader like no other. Elijah Cummings was a lion when standing up for his beloved Baltimore & rights & truth. But he was also so kind, including to brand new senators like me a decade ago. His advice was as true as his love for his country. 💔 https://t.co/T5pLt24Jjv — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) October 17, 2019

Our Chairman leaves behind a beautiful and powerful legacy. I am already feeling the impact of a little less grace in the world. Deep gratitude to have spent these early months in Congress guided by his wisdom. Rest in power @RepCummings pic.twitter.com/n4ekGvhAVx — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) October 17, 2019

Such sad news this morning. @RepCummings was my friend and a giant of public service and the U.S. Congress. His presence, passion and moral clarity will be missed and my heart goes out to his family and constituents. https://t.co/FmwLkwaYIe — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) October 17, 2019

Deeply saddened by the passing of Chairman Elijah Cummings.



He spoke truth to power, defended the disenfranchised and represented West Baltimore with strength and dignity.



Congress has lost a Champion. Heaven has gained an Angel of Justice. May he forever #RestInPower. pic.twitter.com/3pg555ijFG — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) October 17, 2019

I have lost a friend and a colleague. The death of Chairman Cummings leaves an irreplaceable void in our hearts, in our Maryland and in our Congress. Quite possibly no elected official mattered so much to his constituents. — Senator Ben Cardin (@SenatorCardin) October 17, 2019

With a heavy heart, we mourn the passing of our my dear colleague Rep. Elijah Cummings of Md. Elijah was a giant among us who led with his heart but governed with his love of his district and this country! His legacy will live on! https://t.co/xmY0dhnukT — Rep. Terri A. Sewell (@RepTerriSewell) October 17, 2019

MORE: This is part of a statement released by Rep. Elijah Cummings' wife, Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings: pic.twitter.com/LEAZ4dhLdb — Lindsey Mastis (@LindseyMastis) October 17, 2019

Elijah Cummings and the journey he forged was among the most remarkable and consequential. His whole life, he worked to right injustices present in communities across the country. Judy and I pray for his family and all who were touched by Elijah throughout his incredible life. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) October 17, 2019

It has been an honor to serve alongside Representative Cummings. His loss will be felt across our country. I thank him for his service and his leadership. My heart is with his family, loved ones, and community. May he rest in peace. — Chrissy Houlahan (@RepHoulahan) October 17, 2019