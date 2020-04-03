Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James giving dresses to teachers as a thank you

NASHVILLE (WCMH) – Actress Reese Witherspoon’s clothing company is giving teachers a free dress as a way to say thank you, the brand announced today on social media.
The company posted to Instagram Thursday morning:
Dear Teachers: We want to say thank you. During quarantine, we see you working harder than ever to educate our children. To show our gratitude, Draper James would like to give teachers a free dress.
The southern clothing line was founded in 2015 and named for Witherspoon’s grandparents.
If you’re a teacher CLICK HERE to apply before Sunday, April 5th, 11:59 PM ET.
