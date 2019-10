SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The clock is ticking for Americans to get a new “real ID” card.

Starting October 1 of next year, all Americans will need a Real ID driver’s license marked with a star in order to travel on commercial flights.

Most state DMVs are able to issue compliant licenses with correct documentation.

If you don’t have a compliant license, you can still take flights in the U.S. with a valid U.S. passport, U.S. military ID or certain other documents.