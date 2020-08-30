Protestors march for Jacob Blake in Wisconsin

KENOSHA, Wis. (ABC) – On Saturday night, demonstrators took to the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, in the name of Jacob Blake. He is the man who was shot in the back seven times in front of his young children by a police officer.

There is a newly obtained video from the scene of the deadly shootings that happened during protests days after that encounter between police and Blake.

The Kenosha Police Union released a statement disputing the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s version of the events that led to Officer Rusten Sheskey to shoot Jacob Blake on August 23.

However, authorities have not released many details in the case, and it’s unclear where the Police Union obtained its information.

New developments come as Blake recovers in the hospital, paralyzed from the waist down. Until Friday, he was handcuffed to his bed and under armed guard because of a previous warrant.

Meanwhile, the investigation continues into the 17-year-old charged with killing two demonstrators and injuring a third.

Rittenhouse’s attorney’s arguing his client had “no choice but to fire multiple rounds towards his immediate attackers” because he feared for his life.

The Kenosha sheriff defended why officers didn’t immediately arrest Rittenhouse as he walked towards police vehicles moments after the last shooting with an assault-style rifle slung across his chest.

“A person walking or running down the streets with their hands up, that’s not a risk to me,” said Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth.

Jacob Blake’s father expressed himself on Friday’s march on Washington, “I’m tired of looking at cameras and seeing these young black and brown people suffer.”