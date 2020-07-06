Protestors demand justice in Guillen disappearance

KILLEEN, Texas (ABC) – An attorney for the family of Vanessa Guillen, the Fort Hood soldier missing since April, has issued a statement saying the Army has confirmed to the family that remains found 20 miles from the Fort Hood military base in Killeen, Texas, belong to Vanessa.

This weekend, protestors are demanding justice for the 20-year-old army soldier.

Thousands came out in Houston calling for a congressional investigation into Vanessa’s disappearance and murder.

She was last seen on April 22 outside her barracks on Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas.

“Why it happened…why it took this long…”

“To Vanessa, we haven’t stopped fighting for you since that day. We will never stop until we get justice.”

Before she disappeared, Guillen’s family says she told them she was being sexually harassed by a superior but was afraid to report it.

Vanessa’s family says that ever since she went to Fort Hood her personality changed and that she wasn’t the same person.

The Army is still investigating those claims, but says they have found no evidence that Guillen was sexually harassed.

On June 30, investigators found human remains about 20 miles away from the base.

“I’m not just going to stay grieving in my room because I know Vanessa wouldn’t want that. She wants justice,” says one family member.

Army specialist, Aaron Robinson, 20, was identified as a suspect in the case. According to the Army’s criminal investigation command, Robinson died by suicide when authorities contacted him on Wednesday.

His girlfriend, Cecily Aguilar, 22, told investigators he asked her to help hide Guillen’s body.

Aguilar has been charged with one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence. Her first court appearance is set for Monday in Waco, Texas. If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison.