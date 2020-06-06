Protesters, ACLU file lawsuit against Trump, AG Barr, others on federal use of force to disperse crowd

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCAU) – Several protesters and the ACLU are now filing a lawsuit challenging federal use of force to disperse a protest in Washington.

The lawsuit calls President Trump and Attorney General William Barr as defendants among others.

It claims they had “no legitimate basis to destroy the peaceable gathering” of people protesting the death of George Floyd.

Monday’s dispersal was done ahead of President Trump’s photo-op at a church.

Barr maintains his decision to disperse the crowd because it was becoming increasingly unruly and had nothing to do with the photo-op.