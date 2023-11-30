(NEXSTAR) — Doctors Scientific Organica, a Florida-based supplements company, is voluntarily recalling some of its Burn Boot Camp protein bars after customer complaints and concerns the bars may contain foreign material like hairnets, shrink wrap and parchment paper.

The recall affects three batches of the company’s Burn Boot Camp Afterburn Grass-Fed Whey Protein Bars (60 grams) Triple Chocolate Almond flavor, according to the recall posted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Recalled bars feature lot numbers 181, 184 and 187. Lot numbers are printed on the back of the foil for each bar, in addition to the bottom of each cardboard case, the company says. The bars were sold at several retailers across the U.S., including through the Burn Boot Camp website.

Burn Boot Camp Afterburn Grass-Fed Whey Protein Bars (60 grams) Triple Chocolate Almond flavor products are being recalled (Courtesy of Doctors Scientific Organica via U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

While Doctors Scientific Organica says no illnesses or injuries have been reported, customers should not eat the affected items and immediately dispose of them or else return them to the place of purchase.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can contact Doctors Scientific Organica from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Mondays-Fridays at (786) 749-1221. The company says it’s working with the FDA and will cooperate with them fully through the recall.