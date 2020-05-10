Program that collects devices for COVID-19 patients expands

In this Monday, May 4, 2020, photo, Kaya Suner holds up an iPhone and an iPad as he poses for a portrait in Northfield, N.H. Suner, whose parents both work as emergency room physicians in Rhode Island, set up a nonprofit with a former classmate that sends donated digital devices to hospitals and long-term care facilities to help patients communicate with loved ones after the coronavirus pandemic eliminated visitations. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

NORTHFIELD, N.H. (AP) — A program started by a Rhode Island man to provide communications devices to people isolated from their families while battling COVID-19 in the hospital has been so successful that it is expanding into other states.

Kaya Suner and a friend developed the covidconnectors.org website last month to collect and distribute the donated devices.

After filling the needs of all the hospitals in his home state, the program is now collecting for hospitals in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, and the 19-year-old Suner hopes New York is next.

He says the devices have been used for everything from celebrations to saying final goodbyes.