WATCH: President Trump to address nation after Iran missile attacks
National News
WASHINGTON, D.C. (ABC News) – President Donald Trump is preparing to address the nation at 10 a.m. CT Wednesday morning, hours after Iran launched missile strikes on two bases in Iraq where U.S. forces were stationed.

It was unclear whether Trump would choose to de-escalate the crisis by perhaps dismissing the Iranian attack, which apparently caused no U.S. or Iraqi casualties, or decide to retaliate more forcefully against Iran as he threatened to do in the wake of his order last week to kill Iran’s top general.

