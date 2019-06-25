President Trump signs Healthcare Billing Executive Order

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The President signed an executive order Monday that aims to provide transparency when it comes to patients understanding what their treatment will cost.

The order requiring hospitals to disclose their pricing for services to the public.

According to the White House, patients will eventually be able to see the out-of-pocket spending costs before they receive any care.

President Trump said once the costs are clearly defined, he expects they will drop.

“With this order, hospitals will be required to publish prices that reflect what people actually pay for services in a way that’s clear, straightforward and accessible to all. And you’ll be able to price it among different potential providers. And you’ll get great pricing,” said President Donald Trump.

Monday’s order followed the President’s approval of legislation ending so-called gag orders on pharmacists allowing them to discuss cheaper price options for prescriptions.