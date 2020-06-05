President Trump praises economy amidst pandemic, wants states to lift restrictions stating it creates equality

WASHINGTON D.C. (KCAU) – Despite continued civil disobedience and an ongoing pandemic, President Trump praised the nation’s economy Friday.

The president celebrated the report of the national unemployment rate of 13.3%, which is compared to the nearly 15% in April.

President Trump also called on states to further lift coronavirus related restrictions, saying jobs create equality, in reference to the protests across the country.

“This is a great tribute, what we’re announcing today is a tremendous tribute to equality. We’re bringing our jobs back. You know, when we had our tremendous numbers and we had, just prior to the China plague that floated in, we had numbers, the best in history, for African American, for Hispanic American, and for Asian American, and for everybody. The only thing that can stop us is bad policy,” President Trump said.

President Trump also signed a bill Friday that gives small businesses more flexibility with loans from the Payment Protection Program.