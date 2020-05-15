President Trump names leaders charged with developing COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON, D.C. (ABC News) – President Donald Trump announcing his coronavirus team is expanding as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidelines for re-opening the country.

The president announced the two new leaders charged with developing a coronavirus vaccine, Moncef Slaoui, a pharmaceutical executive, and Army General Gus Perna.

“Our task is so urgent that, under Operation Warp Speed, the federal government will invest in manufacturing all of the top vaccine candidates before they are approved. So we know exactly what we are doing before they are approved. That means they better come up with a good vaccine,” said Trump.

The annoucement came as the CDC released recommendations, the most specific guidance yet, on how to avoid future outbreaks during the pandemic.

Restaurants and bars urged to “encourage social distancing” by enhancing “spacing of tables (and) Stools,” “limiting party sizes,” and providing flexible leave for employees.

Schools and camps advised to stagger drop-offs and limit how often kids gather in groups.

A new ABC News/IPSOS poll found nearly three in four Americans believe there are not enough tests available to return to pre-pandemic life. But decisions on when to reopen is largely left to each state.

New York, the country’s epicenter for the outbreak, is gingerly taking its first steps.

“Obviously, we have different rates of infection across the state. Hence then variance in open times. The big responsibility is now going to fall to local government, to manage this situation,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

Just five regions in the northern part of the state qualify for phase one, showing 14-day declines in hospitalizations and deaths.

The CDC guidance came after another tough week of unemployment filings with nearly three million in this latest report. More than 36 million have filed in the last two months. Economists saying those unemployment filings are being reflected in shopping numbers. April retail sales dropping more than 16%, worse than expectations and setting a record.