President Trump invites guests to be a part of his State of the Union address

WASHINGTON (KCAU) – In Washington Tuesday night, President Trump will address a joint session of Congress for his State of the Union address.

“It’s unbelievable from sleeping on the streets to being here at The White House,” said Tony Rankins, Army veteran from Cincinnati, OH.

For Army veteran, Tony Rankins it’s hard to put into words what it means to be a guest of the President and First Lady at the State of the Union address.

“…it means a lot to my family because I’ve brought so much shame to them but now maybe they’ll see we are alright…” said Rankins.

Rankins suffers from PTSD but overcame homeless, and a drug addiction with the help of a job, made possible by President Trump’s opportunity zones.

“…without that I would’ve never gotten that job,” said Rankins.

“…he also recognizes that there’s a border security issue and national security issue that we must deal with,” said Raul Ortiz, Border Patrol Deputy Chief.

Raul Ortiz, a Border Patrol Deputy Chief, is another one of the President’s guests and recognizes the importance of securing the nation’s southern border.

“Understand that we have a humanitarian crisis,” said Ortiz.

Jody Jones’ brother was murdered by an illegal immigrant back in 2018.

He says the President invited him to highlight the problems that come with illegal immigration.

“We have to do something because it’s breaking our communities down,” said Jody Jones, U.S. citizen form Farmersville, Calif.

But President Trump faces an uphill battle to bridge the divide between parties and unite the country that’s watched an impeachment battle play out for months.

“I would like to hear President Trump say that he wants to work with us,” said Senator Chris Van Hollen, (D-MD).

President Trump said his address will be extraordinarily low-key.