Politicians pay homage on Veterans Day

WASHINGTON (KCAU) – But even with the threat of a shutdown looming and heated 2020 campaigns underway, the President, Vice President, and Democratic Presidential Candidates took important time on Monday to pay homage to our vets.

A day of gratitude, a day to honor us veterans across the country.

“Our veterans risked everything for us. Now it is our duty to serve and protect them every single day of our lives,” said President Donald Trump.

The President speaking at a Veterans Day parade in New York, honoring those who gave service to the U.S.

“To every veteran here today and all across our land, you are America’s greatest living heroes,” said President Trump.

Vice President Mike Pence laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery.

“On this day on behalf of your president and a grateful nation, thank you,” said Vice President Mike Pence.

Democratic Presidential Candidates also stepped away from the campaign trail to pay their respects.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg, a veteran himself, attended a ceremony in New Hampshire.

And one of the Democratic frontrunners, Bernie Sanders, held a veterans and seniors town hall in Iowa.

“On veterans day, I want to salute all our men and women who put their lives on the line to defend our country. We thank you very much,” said Sen. Bernie Sanders.

All for the men and women who give their all for the country. For many, it’s all about unity in a country that’s divided politically.