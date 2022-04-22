Raymond Spencer

(NewsNation) ⁠— Police in Washington, D.C. named a person of interest in connection to a shooting they now say left four people hurt.

Police want to talk to Raymond Spencer, 23, about videos posted to social media. Spencer lives in nearby Fairfax, Virginia.

“We want to have a conversation with him. We want to figure out what’s going on; if he is involved in this in any way shape or form. We do not know if he is in the area, we are working to determine whether he is or is not at this time,” MPD Assistant Police Chief Stuart Emerman said at a news conference.

Police also announced a fourth victim at the briefing. They said a 60-year-old woman “suffered a graze wound to the back” and did not have to go to a hospital. A 12-year-old, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 30s were announced as victims earlier.

Police said the victims were “stable.”

No motive has been identified for the shooting, police said, nor do they know where the shooting came from or where it was targeted.

As of 7:50 p.m. local time, police were still asking people in the area to stay inside as they conduct searches and investigate the shooting. Police are escorting students still hunkered down in nearby schools to a reunification center.

Officials were aware of, but were still verifying the legitimacy of, videos that have circulated on social media and claiming to be from the shooter’s point of view. Emerman said Spencer is connected to “some” of the videos.

“This is a very early point in our investigation. We’re still trying to figure out the motive or what specifically took place here,” Emerman said.

Officers initially were called to an area near the University of the District of Columbia, but the Metro Police Department later tweeted that the incident happened about half a mile away.

There was a heavy presence of ambulances, police and fire vehicles near Connecticut Avenue Northwest, where a portion of the road was blocked off. In a tweet posted at 3:47 p.m. local time, police said to avoid the area and encouraged those nearby to shelter in place.

Witnesses told NewsNation they heard several gunshots in the area, which is near a school. That school remained on lockdown Friday afternoon, according to the police department.

Police have asked anyone with information to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

This is a developing report. Refresh for updates.