Police: Colorado Springs shooting suspect killed 6 after not being invited to a family party

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Two days after a shooter killed six people and then himself, police have released the names of those killed and the details of what happened.

Police said two families connected by marriage were celebrating several birthdays together Saturday night.

Around midnight, three teenagers went to a neighboring home to pick something up, and while they were gone the suspect arrived and began shooting.

Police said there were seven adults and three children inside at the time of the shooting. One adult was able to escape unharmed and none of the children were physically harmed, but the other six adults all died.

The victims have been identified as:

Sandra Ibarra-Perez, 28

Jose Ibarra, 26

Mayra Ibarra De Perez, 33

Melvin Perez, 30

Jose Gutierrez, 21

Joana Cruz, 52

Sandra Ibarra-Perez, 28, was one of six people killed at a family birthday part in Colorado Springs on May 9. (Credit: Colorado Springs/family)

Jose Ibarra, 26, was one of six people killed at a family birthday part in Colorado Springs on May 9. (Credit: Colorado Springs/family)

Mayra Ibarra de Peres, 33, was one of six people killed at a family birthday part in Colorado Springs on May 9. (Credit: Colorado Springs/family) (Credit: Colorado Springs/family)

Melvin Perez, 30, was one of six people killed at a family birthday part in Colorado Springs on May 9. (Credit: Colorado Springs/family)

Jose Gutierrez, 21, was one of six people killed at a family birthday part in Colorado Springs on May 9. (Credit: Colorado Springs/family)

Joana Cruz, 52, was one of six people killed at a family birthday part in Colorado Springs on May 9. (Credit: Colorado Springs/family)

When the teenagers who had left returned, they discovered what had happened and began trying to help their family members who were injured. One person who was shot was still alive when officers arrived but died after being taken to the hospital.

Police said they believe the shooting suspect was dating one of the people at the party but was not invited. Surviving family members told police the suspect had a history of abusing and controlling his girlfriend who was at the party, although the suspect did not have any criminal history.

There was a reported conflict between the suspect and the family, according to police.

“At the corner of this horrendous act is domestic violence,” the Colorado Springs police chief said.

Police said the three children were in close proximity to where the shooting occurred and likely witnessed what happened. They are 2, 5 and 11 years old. One of the children lost both parents, police said.

Police made a point of only using the suspect’s name one time during a news conference Tuesday afternoon. He was identified as 28-year-old Teodoro Macias.

The suspect was not the owner of the handgun that was used, and according to investigators, the only legal sale of the gun was when it was initially purchased in 2014.

Investigators said this is the deadliest shooting attack in Colorado Springs history and the fourth deadliest in state history.