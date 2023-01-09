An American bald eagle flies over Mill Pond on August 2, 2018 in Centerport, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – University of Minnesota officials have released a half-dozen bald eagles found poisoned near the Twin Cities back into the wild.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that 11 eagles were found poisoned near a landfill in suburban Inver Grove Heights in early December.

The university’s raptor center determined the eagles were suffering from a euthanasia solution. They may have consumed the chemical by scavaging the carcasses of euthanized animals left at the landfill.

One of the eagles died. One of the birds was released on Dec. 30.

The other five were released on Friday.