Plastic surgeon who previously practiced in Sioux City sentenced for fraud

LANSING, Mich. (KCAU) — A plastic surgeon who previously practiced in Sioux City has been sentenced to probation for manipulating patient records in Michigan.

Adam Smith pleaded guilty to making false statements and was sentenced to three years of probation and must pay restitution of $6,360 to the Centers for Medicare Services and the Michigan Medicaid Program. Smith must also pay a fine of $3,000 and an assessment of $100.

Smith was indicted on several counts of health care fraud and further counts of making false statements that were dismissed as a result of a plea agreement.

According to documents, Smith practiced medicine at Borealis Plastic Surgery in Traverse City, Mich., where he performed several cosmetic surgeries from May 2011 to January 2014.

Records indicate that Smith was a participating provider with the Michigan Medicaid Program and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, who pay reimbursements for medically necessary procedures. Both companies have policies that exclude elective cosmetic surgeries from being reimbursed.

Smith altered patient medical records to say the surgeries were medically necessary in order to receive reimbursement for the procedures according to official documents.

Smith’s medical license has been surrendered and he is prohibited from working in the medical field without informing his probation officer.

Smith has been involved in at least nine lawsuits in Sioux City involving surgical procedures and currently has at least six open lawsuits.