GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — In this summer’s dig at the Gray Fossil Site, excavators are uncovering pieces to puzzles from millions of years ago.

As of Wednesday, crews were digging out pieces of a newly discovered, young rhinoceros.

“We’ve been digging in that back corner,” said David Moscato, science communications specialist at the Gray Fossil Site and Museum. “The crew has been working to excavate that young rhino. We don’t know how much there is yet, but already we’ve got hands and legs and other parts of the body.”

Lead excavator, Laura Emmert, digs out pieces of the young rhino’s arm. (Photo: WJHL).

The young rhino is estimated to have been 10 years old when it died and belonged to a species from 5 million years ago. The new species, Teleoceras aepysoma, was identified in 2019.

Parts of a tortoise have been found as well.

“[These] are very rare on our site, so it’s only a handful of pieces of the shell,” said Moscato. “It’s not a complete specimen, at least not yet, but it is one of our most complete tortoise fossils already.”

Fossils of young rhino (Photo: WJHL) Parts of tortoise shell (Photo: WJHL)

The part of the pit excavators are digging in this year has proven to be difficult in terms of finding the million-year-old specimens. Much of that has to do with the sediment, which Moscato said is a different mixture than they’re used to digging through.

“And that mixed area means that it’s a bit harder to dig through,” said Moscato. “That the fossils are in a slightly less good preservational state, which means the crew has to be a little bit more careful with them …so it’s a little bit more of a trickier excavation than most years.”

The summer dig lasts from May until around Halloween.