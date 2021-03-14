Pi Day: Celebrate 3/14 with deals on pizza pie!

(WSPA) – Pi Day is observed on March 14 since the date’s digits are also the first three digits of pi (π) 3.14.

But most importantly, it’s a day to celebrate with deals on pizza pies. We’ve compiled a list of discounts in our area so you can make the most of Pi Day!

When ordering online, the offer will exclude online specials, and will not be valid through 3rd party delivery services.

Papa John’s

Papa John’s is offering the new stuffed crust pizza with 1 topping for $12 on Pi Day. View their other specials online here.

Little Caesar’s

Pretzel Crust pizza is back for $6 at Little Caesar’s. It will only be available until 3/28 so Pi Day is a good time to grab it before it’s gone.

Domino’s

Domino’s is now offering two or more pizzas for $5.99 each. There is a two item minimum to get this deal and more discounts can be found on their website.