Photo gallery: President Trump’s presidency

President Donald Trump waves as he walks with first lady Melania Trump during the inauguration parade on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2017 following swearing-in ceremonies on Capitol Hill earlier today. / AFP / POOL / Evan Vucci (Photo credit should read EVAN VUCCI/AFP via Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — President-elect Joe Biden will take office on Jan. 20, ending one of the most controversial presidency’s in history.

On Thursday morning, President Donald Trump released a statement following the confirmation of votes by Congress after a day when mobs of people flooded the U.S. Capitol.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th. I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!”

As Trump’s term nears its end, take a look back at his time in office through pictures.