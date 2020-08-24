Peaches recall due to possible Salmonella outbreak expanded

FRESNO, Cali. (KCAU) – The FDA is announcing an expanded recall of peaches linked to a salmonella outbreak, which caused eight Iowans to get sick.

The recall covers fruit that Prima Wawona has supplied or packed.

It applies to loose peaches sold June 1 through August 3, along with bagged ones sold June 1 to August 19.

Retailers nationwide have been distributing the fruit, Including Walmart and Aldis throughout Iowa.

The bagged peaches were distributed and sold in supermarkets with the following product codes:

Wawona Peaches – 033383322001

Wawona Organic Peaches – 849315000400

Prima® Peaches – 766342325903

Organic Marketside Peaches – 849315000400

Kroger Peaches – 011110181749

Wegmans Peaches – 077890490488

Courtesy U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Courtesy U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Courtesy U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Courtesy U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Courtesy U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Courtesy U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Loose peaches may have the following stickers with PLU numbers on them: 4037, 4038, 4044, 4401, 94037, 94038, 94044, 94401.

The CDC says the peaches likely have caused 68 Salmonella cases in nine states, including eight illnesses in Iowa.

Thos infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection can produce more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Anyone who has the recalled peaches should dispose of it immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers with questions may contact Prima Wawona’s toll-free number at 1-877-722-7554, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or visit its website.

Exact details on what the recall covers can be found here.

Latest Stories